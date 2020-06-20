Good news for tipplers: Amazon and Bigbasket may soon deliver alcohol in West Bengal

The novel coronavius outbreak and consequent lockdown had started a conversation about online sale of alcohol. While you can order non-alcoholic beverages and other accouterments that can be used to make drinks from Amazon, there were not a lot of options to be had in the past.

More recently, restaurant aggregator apps Swiggy and Zomato have begun alcohol home deliveries in a limited number of cities. The services follow all lockdown restrictions that are in place, and customers have to provide ID proof before they can receive their orders.