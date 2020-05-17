Good news for smokers: Green light for cigarette, paan shops to open amid lockdown 4.0

As the total number of novel coronavirus cases crossed 90,000 on Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed the guidelines surrounding the fourth phase of lockdown that will come into effect from May 18. The lockdown has been extended till May 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier indicated that the fourth phase of lockdown would be different from its predecessors, and this does seem to be true as green light has been given for cigarette and paan shops to function during the lockdown 4.0.

The liquor, cigarette and paan shops will be open in green, orange and red zones, but not in containment areas.

What else will be allowed in all areas except containment zones?

According to the MHA guidelines, the following activities shall be permitted with restrictions, except in the Containment Zones:

1. Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the State(s)/ UT(s) involved.

2. Intra-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the States and UTs.

3. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for movement of persons, shall continue to operate.

Meanwhile, in the containment zones, only essential activities are to be allowed.

"There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services," the MHA guidelines said.

There will be a night curfew, and movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7.00 pm to 7.00 am, except for essential activities. "Local authorities shall issue orders, in the entire area of their jurisdiction, under appropriate provisions of law."