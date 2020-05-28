Good News for Real Estate: MoHUA issues advisory on extension of validity and time limit of all approvals, NOCs

On Thursday, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has issued an advisory for extension of validity and time limit of all approvals, NOCs and subsequent compliances given by State and Central agencies for the Real Estate sector.

"In view of the situation created by the pandemic COVID-19 and consequent countrywide lockdown, reverse migration of labourers to their native places and break in the supply chain of construction material have adversely impacted the construction activities of real estate projects including residential, commercial, institutional and industrial across the country," noted the Ministry.

This Ministry also said that it has received representations from various stakeholders requesting for an extension of validity of statutory approvals, licenses, registration and building plan approvals, and NOCs from various external and internal agencies, for a period of minimum 9 months.