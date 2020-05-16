Good news for CBSE students: HRD Ministry to announce timetable of Class 10 and 12 pending exams at 5 pm today

Students have been requested to visit CBSE's official website i.e. cbse.nic.in so as to check and download their respective date-sheet.

Earlier, pending Class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

The schedule has been decided in order to ensure that the board exams are completed before competitive examinations such as engineering entrance JEE-Mains, which is scheduled from July 18-23, and medical entrance exam NEET, which is scheduled on July 26.

Moreover, teachers of the CBSE-affiliated schools in the city, who are assessing Class 10 and 12 papers from their homes during the lockdown, are up in arms as the CBSE board has issued a circular to the schools stipulating that teachers will have to fork out a personal fine of Rs 50,000, if they make a single error in paper correction.

The circular further asks the teachers to be "careful" during paper assessment.