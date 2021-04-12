Good going amid pandemic: J&K shows excellent revival in domestic tourism

Secretary Tourism, Mr Arvind Singh who has is on his second visit to J&K this year, said that the Centre has always accorded priority to this region while allocating resources. We saw domestic tourism reviving in some parts of the country and Kashmir and we want to make efforts to ensure that this revival that happened in winter should continue in the summer season and should assist in the recovery process. This excellent revival shown by domestic tourists should set an example as and when we open up the international visa for people to travel to India. Kashmir continues to be a focus area of the Government of India and the Ministry under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD has sanctioned projects for Rs.562.79 crore for development of Tourism infrastructure in the Union Territory. Most of these projects are at a completion stage and once completed, these will fulfill the vision of ministry of providing enhanced experience to visitors at tourist destinations. The laser Show at Dal lake is one of such initiative of Ministry for enhancing the tourist experience in Kashmir.

The Tourism Secretary said that Tourism is one of the largest contributors to the economy of the Kashmir region as well as to Jammu. “ All of us know how the pandemic has affected tourism. Reduction in human mobility and tourism, suspension of international flights, closure of airports and borders and the adoption of strict restrictions on travel etc. have caused a prolonged crisis for all the segments of the economy and more so to the tourism industry. However, signs of recovery have been witnessed. Srinagar has witnessed record tourist visits since December 2020 and as per information all the hotels are completely booked till June 2021. This is a very encouraging news. I am happy for this opportunity to revive Tourism in the state and partner with the stakeholders to develop tourism in the state thereby also providing with employment opportunities to the youth here,” he said.