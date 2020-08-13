Gold rush in Kerala: Despite shadow over CMO, gold smuggling continues in Kerala

The Air Intelligence Unit of Kannur seized gold worth over Rs 45 lakhs from two passengers who arrived from Dubai on Wednesday night, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.
The Air Intelligence Unit had seized 451 and 437 gms of gold valued at Rs 45,51,000. The gold had been concealed inside umbrellas, ball pens, trolleys, and in place of jeans button, as per the information.
In another similar case in the state, Air Intelligence Unit in Kozhikode seized 334 gm gold compound and 230 gm of crude ornaments (124+106) from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah in Air Arabia flight G9454.
The gold compound was hidden inside their socks while the passengers were wearing the ornaments.
The state Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) also seized 464 and 468 gms gold, 45 Cartons of cigarettes and four iPhones from two passengers who arrived from Dubai. The gold was concealed in the frame of trolley bags.
Moreover, four gold biscuits weighing 77.200 gms were also seized from a lady passenger by the Air Intelligence Unit.
Meanwhile, it is important to note that these cases have emerged at the time when a gold smuggling case has rocked the state. For the uninitiated, 30 kg of gold came for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate on July 5 in Thiruvananthapuram which was seized from the airport.
The Chief Minister's office came under the scanner as Pinarayi Vijayan's secretary M Sivasankar, a senior IAS officer, had links with the prime accused Swapna Suresh. Sivasankar was later suspended. However, the Opposition parties demanded Vijayan to quit owning moral responsibility.
Vijayan had also written to PM Modi and requested that an "effective and coordinated investigation" by central agencies be conducted in this incident.
