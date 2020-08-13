Gold rush in Kerala: Despite shadow over CMO, gold smuggling continues in Kerala

In another similar case in the state, Air Intelligence Unit in Kozhikode seized 334 gm gold compound and 230 gm of crude ornaments (124+106) from two passengers who arrived from Sharjah in Air Arabia flight G9454.

The gold compound was hidden inside their socks while the passengers were wearing the ornaments.

The state Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) also seized 464 and 468 gms gold, 45 Cartons of cigarettes and four iPhones from two passengers who arrived from Dubai. The gold was concealed in the frame of trolley bags.

Moreover, four gold biscuits weighing 77.200 gms were also seized from a lady passenger by the Air Intelligence Unit.