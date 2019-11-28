Gold prices remain the same after minor dip on Wednesday

Mumbai being the commercial hub of India, investment options are plenty here. Investing in gold is one of the most preferred options by the masses and small businesses. The gold prices keep fluctuating depending on several factors.

Gold prices for today are:

24 Carat Gold: Rs 38,300 for 10 grams and Rs 3,830 for 1 gram.

22 Carat Gold: Rs 37,300 for 10 grams and Rs 3,730 for 1 gram.

Yesterday, on 28th November 2019, prices for gold declined after US President Donald Trump said an interim trade deal with China is close. “Washington and Beijing are close to an agreement on the first phase of a trade deal, Trump said on Tuesday, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone and agreed to keep working on remaining issues,” said a Reuters report.

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 68 to Rs 38,547 per 10 gram in the national capital on rupee appreciation and weak demand, according to HDFC Securities. Gold had closed at Rs 38,615 per 10 gram on Monday, it said. The absence of strong demand in the physical market kept gold prices under pressure in India, he added.