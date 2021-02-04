'Goes anywhere for Rs 2,000': UP BJP MLA accused of intimidating protesters at Ghazipur border attacks Rakesh Tikait

Ghaziabad BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujar, who has been accused of intimidating protesters at the Ghazipur border, has now accused Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait of "going anywhere for just Rs 2,000."

An MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Gurjar was earlier accused of "disrespecting" farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border against the Centre's new farm laws.

Speaking to reporters, Gurjar said, "I respect Tikait's family, but people used to say about Rakesh Tikait that he would go anywhere for Rs 2,000. It is very unfortunate. He should not do it. Where are you taking the agitation? Tomorrow you will say that terrorists have come to kill you. Manufacturing riots - this is not a good thing.

"I am a farmer myself. Rakesh Tikait is not a bigger farmer than me. He wouldn't own even half the land I own. Tikait should apologise. You cannot divide farmers in the country. History will remember them."