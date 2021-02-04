'Goes anywhere for Rs 2,000': UP BJP MLA accused of intimidating protesters at Ghazipur border attacks Rakesh Tikait

Ghaziabad BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujar, who has been accused of intimidating protesters at the Ghazipur border, has now accused Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait of "going anywhere for just Rs 2,000."
An MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Gurjar was earlier accused of "disrespecting" farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border against the Centre's new farm laws.
Speaking to reporters, Gurjar said, "I respect Tikait's family, but people used to say about Rakesh Tikait that he would go anywhere for Rs 2,000. It is very unfortunate. He should not do it. Where are you taking the agitation? Tomorrow you will say that terrorists have come to kill you. Manufacturing riots - this is not a good thing.
"I am a farmer myself. Rakesh Tikait is not a bigger farmer than me. He wouldn't own even half the land I own. Tikait should apologise. You cannot divide farmers in the country. History will remember them."
On the accusation of intimidating protesters at the ongoing farmers' protest and violent threats by his supporters issued to protesters at Ghazipur, he denied visiting the protest site.
"Who says this is a farmers' protest. You go and see; four people of a political party are sitting there. Is this a farmers' protest? Today, only political workers are sitting there; they can be farmers, they can be labourers," he said.
Residents of three villages in Ghaziabad have boycotted and banned entry to Gurjar for "disrespecting" farmers. Banners declaring the boycott have been put up in Banthla, Behta, and Afzalpur Nistoli villages.
Denying the allegations, the MLA claimed that Tikait has falsely accused him and is "misleading" the country over the issue.