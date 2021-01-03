'...Goebbels-cum-Albert Speer': Congress' Jairam Ramesh equates BJP minister to Nazi propagandists

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved the indigenously developed 'Covaxin' of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The granting of approval, however, spurred a war of words between politicos of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with some ugly slurs being thrown around, with comparisons to Nazi propagandists in the plate as well.

Twitter lay stunned as their political leaders, who are expected to remain sane, collected, and above all responsible during a collective public health crisis, laid down a juvenile barrage of accusations and mockery against each other.

A few veteran Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, had questioned the approval process for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine and raised serious concerns over allowing Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted use, saying it is "premature" and can prove dangerous.

In response, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took a swipe at the opposition leaders, saying they are on a quest for permanent political marginalisation.

His dig, however, drew a sharp retort from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who compared him with Nazi propagandists.

In a tweet, Puri said, "Our in-house cynics M/s Jairam, Tharoor & Akhilesh are behaving true to form. They first questioned the valour of our soldiers & are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI nod are made in India. Clearly, they are on a quest for permanent political marginalization."

Jairam Ramesh retorted, "So says the in-house Goebbels-cum-Albert Speer."