God's Own Fight Club? Families thrash each other in Kerala village; video goes viral

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the world, people have been urged to stay home, and many businesses continue to remain shut. Against this backdrop, most people have attempted to adhere to social distancing norms and other precautionary measures. But a video that recently went viral suggests that even as many enjoy some family bonding time, others should not be given such an opportunity.

The video, posted by that has surfaced recently shows several individuals engaged in a fight of epic proportions. There seemed to be around 12-15 people in the short clip, and each is attacking another person. While some use sticks to smack their opponents, others can be seen joining the fray with their bare hands. The audio track that accompanies the short video is a war-cry of sorts that rises above the voices of the furious attackers. One woman can be seen putting her hair up before she jumps into the fray, either to aid or separate two woman who are screaming in fury as they cling to each others clothes.