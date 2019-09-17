Godavari Boat Tragedy: 14 more bodies recovered from Godavari, toll mounts to 26

Rajahmundry: The death toll in Sunday's boat tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari restrict rose to 26 with rescue workers on Tuesday pulling out 14 bodies from the Godavari river, officials said.

About 20 people are still missing as the search operation continued around the accident site and downstream for the third consecutive day. The tourist boat, with more than 70 people, overturned near Kuchuluru village on Sunday afternoon while on its way to the picturesque Papikonda hills.

Officials said 27 people were rescued by local villagers. As many as 12 bodies were found at Devipatnam near the accident site. Two bodies which had washed away were retrieved from Dowaleswaram barrage. Personnel of the Indian Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire services are participating in the search operation.