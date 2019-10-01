GoBackAmitShah trends on Twitter as Union Home Minister visits West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a visit to the state of West Bengal. In his address at a public awakening programme about the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Union Home Minister reaffirmed his stance of throwing out every single infiltrator from the country.

Amit Shah also thanked the state’s electorate for giving them 18 seats in the lower house of the Parliament, and asked for even greater support in the next polls to ensure the realisation of ‘Sonar Bangla’. Stating that the state had witnessed a downward trend in development since independence, he asked the people to give BJP a chance in the state.

He said people faced hardships in celebrating Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Vasant Panchami prior to the Lok Sabha elections which changed. "You give us 18 seats and now no one can dare to put a ban on Durga puja, Saraswati puja etc," he said.

Shah also said that the Centre will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to grant citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Christians who flee persecution in Muslim dominated countries and settle in India, vowing to deport "every single infiltrator" from the state.

