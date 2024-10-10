Goa's Forest Land Controversy & Communal Unrest: Opposition Leaders Demand Resignation Of CM Pramod Sawant

Pramod Sawant | Photo Credit: PTI

The political landscape in Goa is heating up as opposition leaders demand the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in light of his handling of the Subhash Velingkar controversy and issues surrounding the reclassification of forest land. Growing public unrest has been exacerbated by comments from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding Velingkar, prompting Goa Congress Vice President Sunil Kawthankar to formally request the Governor establish an investigative panel into the rising communal tensions. Kawthankar accuses CM Sawant of inaction and contributing to societal divisions.

Goa Congress Vice President Sunil Kawthankar Expresses Serious Concerns

In a letter to the Governor, Kawthankar expressed serious concerns about the increasing communal strife ignited by Velingkar’s remarks about St. Francis Xavier. He contends that government inaction has worsened the situation, leading to widespread protests and threatening Goa’s social cohesion. Kawthankar highlighted that the unrest coincides with controversies surrounding deforestation and the reclassification of 1.2 crore square meters of private forest land for major projects, which have drawn significant public criticism. He criticized the BJP leadership, suggesting that the communal tensions are a diversion from pressing environmental issues.

Velingkar Denied Bail

Velingkar, whose provocative statements have led to protests, was recently denied bail. His comments have sparked outrage throughout Goa, resulting in demonstrations both within the state and among the Goan diaspora, including protests in cities like London and New York. Activists and political leaders from various parties, including the TMC and Congress, are calling for immediate legal action against Velingkar for allegedly inciting religious hatred.

Opposition figures, including AAP Chief Amit Palekar, have ramped up demands for CM Sawant’s resignation, criticizing him for failing to act promptly against Velingkar. Palekar stated that this inaction reflects the BJP’s implicit endorsement of divisive rhetoric. Former environment minister Alina Saldanha also joined the calls for accountability, accusing Sawant of prioritizing contentious land reclassifications over maintaining communal harmony.