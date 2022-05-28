'Goal to ensure 100% coverage of benefits of schemes': PM Narendra Modi on 8 years of NDA govt

PM Narendra Modi | File

Emphasizing the Centre's commitment to the welfare of the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government aims to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the benefits of schemes.

PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated the newly-built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Center is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country." "Our government is running a campaign to ensure the schemes become 100 per cent accessible to the citizens. When the goal is to provide facilities to every citizen, then discrimination also ends, there is no scope for corruption. In eight years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, tribals and women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions," he stated.

He further said, "When the pandemic began, the poor started facing a food crisis. We opened the food grain stores for the people of the country. For a life of dignity to women, a direct transfer was made to Jan Dhan bank accounts. Money was transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. We also arranged free gas cylinders so that kitchens of the poor can go on. When the challenges of medical treatment increased, we eased the testing and treatment facilities for the poor. When vaccines came, we ensured free vaccines for every Indian." Refering to the welfare work done by his government, Prime Minister Modi said that Pucca houses were provided to over 3 crore poor, electricity provided to over 2.5 crore poor families and tap water connection reached over 6 crore households.

Earlier today, PM Modi also inspected the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital. Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will attend a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. He will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crores.

The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The Plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.