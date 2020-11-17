GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger falls unconscious onboard

A New Delhi-bound GoAir flight from Riyadh made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport on Tuesday due to a medical emergency onboard.
"GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell). The flight landed safely at Karachi airport," a GoAir official told ANI.
According to media reports, an Indian passenger fell unconscious onboard. After landing at the Karachi airport, the airport doctors declared the passenger dead due to cardiac arrest.
Meanwhile, the flight has now taken off and is coming to New Delhi.
(More details awaited)
