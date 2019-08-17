GoAir flight returns had no-fly chart

NEW DELHI: A Bangkok-bound GoAir flight was forced to return to Delhi on Friday after the crew discovered that they had forgotten navigation charts. A navigation chart contains crucial details about a particular flight's route, Indian Today.com reports.

GoAir flight G8-037 (A320Neo aircraft) had taken off with 146 passengers to Bangkok, but it was forced to return to Delhi after they found out that the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok were not there on the aircraft.

In a statement, GoAir said, "Passenger safety is paramount at GoAir. The return of Delhi Bangkok GoAir flight G8-037 to base station Delhi was the result of the crew realising that the required approach and navigation charts for Bangkok had not been put on to the aircraft before departure.

All aircraft are equipped with these charts for navigational purposes at airports." GoAir went on to say that the particular aircraft was recently delivered to it and it was swapped with the original plane that operates on the route due to maintenance.

However, the navigation charts were not moved to the new aircraft. Taking safety into account, the pilot elected to return to Delhi to ensure the required navigation charts were on board, the statement added.