Goa village sparks outrage, charges for taking photos

Panaji: Tourists visiting Parra, a picturesque village in North Goa, best known for being the ancestral village of former Defence Minister - late Manohar Parrikar - will now be charged for taking photographs of the coconut palm-lined scenic landscape which is often featured in Bollywood films. The imposition of a fee on tourists taking a single photograph ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 500, in the guise of a 'Swachhta tax' by the Parra village panchayat, has been severely criticised by tourism industry stakeholders, who want the "unfair" trend to be "nipped in the bud". Signages of the village panchayat notice which reads, "Swachhta tax/Mission Clean Parra Tax will be levied on all film shoots, photo shoots, etc. Tax will vary from individuals and commercials" went viral on Tuesday, after tourists were made to shell out Rs 100 to Rs 500, for taking amateur photographs at a coconut tree-lined road, which has been popularised in several Bollywood films like 'Dear Zindagi' and international films.