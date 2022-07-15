Goa top cop orders not to stop vehicles unless visible traffic violation

Representative Image

Tourists visiting the coastal state will breathe a sigh of relief and also locals, as Goa's Inspector general of police (IGP) Omvir Singh on Friday ordered to ensure that henceforth vehicles would be stopped only if there was a visible traffic violation.

"It has been reported that traffic police are stopping the vehicles needlessly and unnecessarily for the want of checking of requisite documentations of the vehicles/motorist. Due to this practice, the general public are alleging undue harassment and have alleged inconvenience," He said.

Earlier, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate had alleged that tourists are being routinely harassed in Goa by the traffic police officials.

Even the stakeholders from the tourism industry had complained that traffic police were seen stopping tourists unnecessarily, a move which annoys the visitors.

"I see police constables standing at one corner only and giving challans to tourists and they do nothing more than that. They are basically here to solve the traffic problem, but they are not doing that," Monserrate, Panaji MLA, had said.

"Police are for the services of the general public and should be the problem solver. The main role of traffic police is to monitor the traffic flow and focus on ensuring that traffic goes smoothly," IGP Omvir Singh said in his order.

"All the SDPOS, DySP Traffic, Incharges of Traffic Cell and Police Stations are hereby ordered to ensure that henceforth vehicles should be stopped only if there is a visible traffic violation. The defaulter, violator to be challaned by concerned DySP traffic and Police Inspectors strictly. Also, the documents of the defaulter motorist to be checked by the officer of the rank of DySP and Police Inspector only. No other police personnel is permitted for this purpose," order stated.