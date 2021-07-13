Goa SSC Results 2021: 99.72 per cent of students pass the exam; highest-ever pass percentage in history of the board

A record 99.72 per cent of students appearing for the state SSC examinations have passed in academic year 2020-21, an official said on Monday.

Announcing the results, Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that 23,967 students appeared for the Class 10 exams out of which 23,900 had passed.

"This year, 23,967 students appeared from the regular category. This is the maximum enrollment of candidates in the history of the board.

"Of that, 23,900 passed in this examination giving us a pass percentage of 99.72 per cent which is the highest-ever pass percentage in the history of the board," he said.

The exams were held in offline mode in various centres across Goa earlier this year with strict implementation of Covid-related SOPs.