Goa SSC Result 2020: Class 10 scores out on gbshse.gov.in; click here for more details

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 or SSC results today.

Students who appeared for the GBSHSE class 10 exam in 2020 can check their results on the board's official website - gbshse.gov.in.

Students can also check their results at goa.indiaresults.com.

How to check the Goa SSC Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) - gbshse.gov.in.

2. Click on the link "Goa SSC Result 2020"

3. Enter your credentials as mentioned on the admit card in the login window.

4. Click on "Get Results".

5. Download the result. Take a print out of the result for future reference.

Nearly 20,000 students were waiting for their exam results which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed due to it.