Goa: Shree Ram Rath Yatra held in Canacona

﻿Devotees take part in the Shree Ram Rath Yatra at Canacona on Wednesday. |

A large number of devotees took part in the Shree Ram Rath Yatra at various temples in Canacona on Wednesday. The Idol of Shree Ram was placed in the specially decorated Rath after a brief pooja by the Partagal Swami Maharaj and the Yatra, organised by the Shree Ram Rath Yatra Ayojan Samithi Canacona, began from the Partagal Math.



The Yatra then headed to the South visiting the Shree Parshuram Temple and Shree Laxami Narayan Temple in Poinguinim, Shree Nirakar Temple in Maxem and Shree Keshav Damodar Temple in Loliem.

The Yatra then proceeded to Shree Vithal Ramkhumai Temple at Rajbag-Tarir in Canacona and Shree Devghi Purush Temple at Patnem, before proceeding to Shree Agondeshwar Temple in Agonda and Shree Vithal Rakhumai Temple in Dhavalkhazan-Agonda.

Devotees accompanied Rath Yatra on thier vehicles

The Yatra stopped for Aarti and Mahaprasad at Shree Lakhaneshwar Temple in Mudkud-Agonda. Later in the afternoon, the Yatra proceeded to Shree Bhumipurush temple in Gulem, Shree Maruthi Temple in Chaudi, Shree Mallikarjun Temple in Shristhal and returned to the Partagali Math at Partagal.



The roads along the route and entrances to the temples were decorated with flowers and pictures of Shree Ram. Devotees on motorcycles, cars, jeeps and other modes of transport accompanied the Ram Rath Yatra, while Canacona police and the Traffic Police Cell provided necessary arrangements during the Yatra.

