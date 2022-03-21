Goa: Pramod Sawant to continue as chief minister for second term

Pramod Sawant was on Monday unanimoulsy elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader will continue as chief minister of Goa for second cosencutive term.

"Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the Leader. He will be the Leader of the Legislative Party for the next 5 years," said Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Goa.

The BJP ended suspense 11 days after the ruling party emerged as the single largest political formation bagging 20 seats in the just held Assembly polls.

Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the Leader of the Legislative Party.

Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan had arrived today afternoon to oversee the process to elect the leader of the BJP legislature party who will take over as the next chief minister of the coastal state.

Newly elected MLAs of the BJP, which won 20 seats in the 40-member House, just one short of the majority mark, also took part in the meeting at the party headquarters in the state capital.

The BJP has secured the support of two MLAs of the MGP and three Independent legislators, placing it comfortably in terms of numbers in the new Assembly.

After choosing the next chief minister, BJP leaders and MLAs are scheduled to meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan to stake a claim to form the new government.

Pramod Sawant was widely tipped to retain the top post.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:05 PM IST