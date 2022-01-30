e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Goa polls: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Sanvordem town

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, and the BJP candidate Ganesh Gaonkarwas were also present with him.
Goa polls: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaign in Sanvordem town | Twitter

Ahead of Goa Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah held a door-to-door campaign in the Sanvordem town.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, and the BJP candidate Ganesh Gaonkarwas were also present with him.

Prior to this campaign, Shah who is on a day visit to poll-bound Goa today also addressed a public meeting in the Ponda city and offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Borim town.

BJP has fielded its candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
