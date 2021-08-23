Goa: People of Sattari oppose Bhumiputra bill

Valpoi: Opposing the Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill tooth and nail, the people of Sattari taluka at a meeting held at Karanzhol on Sunday, said the bill passed recently by the government is not in the interest of Sattari and have demanded that the same be repealed immediately. Also pledging support to the agitation, the people of Sattari have decided to continue their movement in Sattari and other parts of the State till the govt acts and cancels the bill.

Environmentalist Prajal Sakhardande, president of Sattari Bhumiputra Sanghatana Harichandra Gavas, Hridaynath Shirodkar, Vishwesh Prabhu, Ganpat Zarmekar, Batu Gawde and others were present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Sakhardande said that the issue of land ownership in Sattari taluka is being taken seriously. “Bhumiputra has been calling for a solution to this problem. But it is a pity that the government is not taking it seriously. It is a real shame that no government has resolved the issue of land ownership in Sattari taluka since the liberation of Goa. If the government really wants to look after the interests of Govekars, then the bill should be repealed and a new bill should be introduced in the Assembly to resolve the issue of land ownership in Goa.”

Harishchandra Gavas, president of Sattari Bhumiputra Sanghatana said, “The agitation has been going on at various parts in Sattari for the last several years on the issue of land ownership. However, neither the previous government nor the present government has paid heed to these issues. Currently, there is a commotion in Goa over the Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill. Instead, the government should pass a bill on the issue of land ownership.”

Batu Gawde, Ganpat Zarmekar and others too expressed their views at the meeting.

The people of Sattari taluka have decided to take active part in the agitation despite pressure from the government. In this regard, meetings will be held in the villages soon.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 03:02 AM IST