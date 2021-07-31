Goa passes bill to provide ownership rights to dwellers of self-occupied houses

The Goa Legislative Assembly has passed a bill providing a mechanism to grant the ownership rights to 'bhumiputras' (sons-of-soil) who are living in small housing units occupied by them in the state.

The Goa Bhumiputra Adhikarini Bill, 2021 was passed in the 40-member House by voice vote on the last day of the session on Friday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the House that the bill provides for a mechanism to give ownership rights to dwellers of small housing units to enable them to live with dignity, self-respect and to exercise their right to life.

Sawant said "bhumiputra" is a person who is residing in Goa for at least 30 years.

"This bill provides the protection to bhumiputras so that they shall not be evicted from the dwelling units occupied by them and the units shall not be demolished during the pendency of any proceedings under this law," he told the House