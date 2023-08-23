Goa News: Drunk Couple Attacks Cashier At Porvorim Bar, Video Goes Viral

In a video that surfaced from Goa, a drunk couple who fought each other, abused and assaulted a cashier at a restaurant in Porvorim. The fight escalated further as the couple also got into a heated debate with other two youngsters standing at the restaurant. In no time, the fight turned ugly as abuses and punches were hurled.

"A man and a woman abused and assaulted a cashier at a restaurant in Porvorim. When the complainant tried to save the cashier, the accused person abused the complainant and his friends. Further investigation is in progress," North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan was quoted saying by news agency ANI in a tweet.

Disclaimer: The below video contains abuses and strong language. Viewer discretion advised.

What is see in the video?

The video clearly shows a man with a torn T-shirt and a woman with her screaming and threatening two people standing near the restaurant. As the man gets into a fight with the two men standing just outside the restaurant, the woman with the man enters the fight and shouts at the two people standing outside restaurant. "Get out of here, this is my Goa," the woman screams.

For the major part, it is the woman who fights the two men standing outside. She even stops her boyfriend from interfering.

Punches, kicks and abuses hurled

The woman is then seen arguing with the cashier. However, meanwhile, a fight breaks out between the two men and the girl's boyfriend. As the woman's boyfriend is seen roughed up, she enters the fight again and kicks and throws puches on the one beating her boyfriend. At this point, the woman attacks the man who is beating her boyfriend. Shortly, friend of the man who was involved in a fight with the girl's boyfriends also joins. Even as the fighting people are separated, the woman is seen shouting "You know who he is," referring to her boyfriend. As the fighting Video of the incident has gone viral and police is looking into the matter, said reports.

