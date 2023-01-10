Goa: New baggage-wrapping machine inaugurated at Dabolim International Airport, check pictures

Baggage Wrapping machines | Twitter

Goa: On Tuesday, January 10, a new baggage-wrapping machine facility is inaugurated at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, for the use of passengers.

Under this facility, 3 machines will be positioned at different locations in Check-in Area.

The official handle of Goa Airport took to Twitter to inform the passengers about the arrival of the new machines.

A New Baggage wrapping machine facility is inaugurated today at Goa Int'l Airport, Dabolim for the use of passengers. Under this, 3 machines will be positioned at different locations in Check-in Area. @AAI_official @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/zrxjuhtGxM — Goa Airport (@aaigoaairport) January 10, 2023

Why do you need plastic layer?

The plastic acts as an extra layer of protection and a shield against scrapes, gashes, bumps, and bad weather.

It helps prevent a full bag from bursting open and go through the wear and tear when the baggage handlers move the bags off and on planes quickly during loading and unloading.