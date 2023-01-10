e-Paper Get App
Goa: New baggage-wrapping machine inaugurated at Dabolim International Airport, check pictures

3 machines will be positioned at different locations in Check-in Area.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023
article-image
Baggage Wrapping machines | Twitter
Goa: On Tuesday, January 10, a new baggage-wrapping machine facility is inaugurated at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, for the use of passengers.

Under this facility, 3 machines will be positioned at different locations in Check-in Area.

The official handle of Goa Airport took to Twitter to inform the passengers about the arrival of the new machines.

Why do you need plastic layer?

The plastic acts as an extra layer of protection and a shield against scrapes, gashes, bumps, and bad weather.

It helps prevent a full bag from bursting open and go through the wear and tear when the baggage handlers move the bags off and on planes quickly during loading and unloading.

