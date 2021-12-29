e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 08:44 PM IST

Goa: Negative RT-PCR certificate, double vaccination mandatory to attend new year celebration, says CM Pramod Sawant

"Covid-19 negative certificate or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending functions on December 31st in the state," Sawant said.
ANI
Reprentative Image | PTI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending New year eve celebrations in the state.

"Covid-19 negative certificate or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending functions on December 31st in the state," Sawant said.

Chief Minister Sawant said that the orders will be issued soon.

Goa reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus on Monday after an eight-year-old boy who arrived in the state from the UK on December 17 was found to be tested positive for the Omicron variant in the state.

Meanwhile, there are 781 Omicron cases in India so far and a total of 9,195 new COVID-19 cases are reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 08:44 PM IST
