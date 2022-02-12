Goa: Narcotic substances recoverd from villa leased by Prashant Kishor's I-PAC; one held

Panaji: The Goa Police on Friday night arrested a member Prashant Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) after narcotic substances were allegedly recovered from a villa leased by political advocacy group.

The 28-year-old I-PAC member was arrested from Porvorim in Goa. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

According to the Goa Police, in a series of raids at bungalows in Porvorim, narcotics substances suspected to be 'ganja' were recovered. Of the raided villas, eight were leased out to I-PAC. From one of these eight I-PAC villas, narcotic substances were recovered, the police said.

This development comes only two days before Goa is set to vote in the Assembly election 2022. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), a newcomer in Goan politics, is contesting the election with I-PAC as its advisor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:10 PM IST