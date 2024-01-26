 Goa: Margao Urban Health Centre Forced To Relocate Again As Hospicio Annex Building Faces Structural Woes
On July 10 last year, doctors, nurses and staff of the Urban health centre, Margao shifted their activities to the Old Hospicio annex building after the Centre’s façade crumbled on July 8.

﻿After Thursday’s incident when a Chajja of the annex building came crashing down, doctors and nurses were seen shifting the activities to the adjoining Hospicio heritage building. | The Goan Network

Margao: Strange it may seem but true that the doctors and staff of the Margao Urban Health Centre have shifted the health activities  lock, stock and barrel in the last six months for want of a permanent premises after the collapse of the Health Centre’s building façade in July last.

On July 10 last year, doctors, nurses and staff of the Urban health centre, Margao shifted their activities to the Old Hospicio annex building after the Centre’s façade crumbled  on July 8.

Questions raised over structural stability of Hospicio building

After Thursday’s incident wherein the chajja of the annex Hospicio building crumbled, raising questions over the structural stability of the annex building, doctors, nurses and staff all lent their helping hand to shift the activities from the building to the adjoining Hospicio heritage building.

“It seemed we are destined to shift our activities every six months. If the government had to take up repair of the Urban health centre building on priority, we would have returned back to our own building. But, the delay in executing the repair work on our building forced us to continue the health activities in the Hospicio annex building. After today’s incident, we have been left with no option than to shift our activities to the Hospicio heritage building”, remarked a staffer employed with the Urban health centre.

