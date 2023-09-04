Goa: Man Arrested For Outraging Modesty Of Minor Girl At Open Public Place In Bardez

Man Arrested For Outraging Modesty Of Minor Girl | Representative Image

Panaji, September 4: A 20-year-old man has been arrested by Goa police for allegedly outraging modesty of a minor girl. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi informed that the father of the victim girl had lodged a complaint on Saturday stating that one unknown male touched the minor girl inappropriately in an open public place and the accused person fled from the spot.

The accused hails from Rajasthan

“The accused person is identified as Majid Khan, 20, from Bardez, Goa, who is native of Rajasthan. He was arrested on Sunday,” police said. Police informed that two teams were formed to identify the accused person and accordingly after collecting CCTV footage of various locations they could nab him.

Case Registered

An offence has been registered under section 354 of IPC, Sec 8 of Goa Children’s Act and Sec 8 of POCSO Act.

