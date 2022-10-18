Goa, Jharkhand and Karnataka voters unhappy with PM Modi: Survey

Against the flow of tide, states like Goa, Jharkhand, and Karnataka also show higher than average levels of voter anger against the prime minister. | Twitter/ Narendra Modi

New Delhi: It has become conventional wisdom that sitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets the most credit for the incredible rise in the electoral strength of the BJP since 2014. While the majority of the states find maximum anger against elected representatives or state governments, the PM's ratings remain on the higher side, as per the latest IANS-CVoter Anti-Incumbency Tracker.

The teflon coating is normal in Hindi heartland but even the states where the anger levels against the PM are very low throw up some surprises; at least on the surface.

The three states where voters are least angry with the PM are Chhattisgarh (6.7 per cent), Delhi (8.6 per cent), and West Bengal (9.8 per cent). The first two are on predictable lines, but the numbers of West Bengal show the state might be witnessing another internal churn, practically because the ruling Trinamool Congress has complete grip on all layers of power in the state, from panchayats to municipalities and also with historical high number of MLAs in the assembly, causing the anti-incumbency sentiment to get concentrated at local governance more than the national governance.

Read Also Citizen Perception Survey-2022: TMC chief urges Thanekars to help make the city smartest

However, against the flow of tide, some BJP-dominated states like Goa, Jharkhand, and Karnataka also show higher than average levels of voter anger against the prime minister.

This was revealed in an exclusive analysis for IANS conducted for the quarterly anti-incumbency data collected by CVoter through its daily tracker polls. This could be food for thought for poll strategists in the BJP who have become famous for their 24/7 approach to elections.

Besides, surveys conducted by CVoter, a host of other agencies have shown repeatedly that the Prime Minister remains the most popular leader of the country. In the immediate aftermath of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the popularity and approval ratings of the PM did look shaky; but he remained the most popular.

In this quarterly anti-incumbency analysis done by CVoter for IANS, Goa, Jharkhand and Karnataka stand out as states where voters are unexpectedly unhappy with the PM. For instance, 35.8 per cent of the respondents in Goa were most unhappy with the PM; the numbers were 25.9 per cent and 25.6 per cent, respectively, for Jharkhand and Karnataka. The BJP had virtually swept almost all Lok Sabha seats in these three states in the 2019 general elections.

The other states where respondents expressed high levels of dissatisfaction with the PM were predictable: Punjab, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. These three states have had maximum negative ratings for PM Modi over the last eight years.