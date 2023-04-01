 Goa: GSL bags ₹6,200 crore contract for 7 Indian Navy vessels
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGoa: GSL bags ₹6,200 crore contract for 7 Indian Navy vessels

Goa: GSL bags ₹6,200 crore contract for 7 Indian Navy vessels

This contract was bagged by GSL through competitive bidding which saw the participation of both, the public as well as private sectors.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
The officials of the Indian Navy and the Goa Shipyard Limited are seen signing the contract. |

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has signed a major contract valued at approx ₹6,200 crore for construction of seven New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) for the Indian Navy.

This contract signing is a considered major achievement for GSL. This contract was bagged by GSL through competitive bidding which saw the participation of both, the public as well as private sectors. On this occasion, GSL CMD BK Upadhyay said it was adding one more product to its diverse portfolio.

Read Also
Goa: GSL inks MoUs with leading companies at Aero-India Expo
article-image

"Each NGOPV will be designed indigenously," says Upadhyay

“This is a reflection of all the hard work, dedication, and cutting edge professionalism displayed by each one of GSL Officer, Supervisor and employee. It speaks volumes of our GSL capabilities. All these seven NGOPV’s will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by GSL.” said Upadhyay

“The acquisition of these ships will enable the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as Anti-Piracy, Counter Infiltration, Anti-Poaching, Anti-Trafficking, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations, Search and Rescue (SAR), Protection of offshore assets, etc,” he added.

Read Also
Defence ministry signs contracts worth Rs 36,400 crore, here's the breakdown
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: ﻿Government to penalise lethargic babus for delay in timely services

Goa: ﻿Government to penalise lethargic babus for delay in timely services

'Somebody has done gadbad': Nitish Kumar on communal tension in Sasaram, Bihar Sharif

'Somebody has done gadbad': Nitish Kumar on communal tension in Sasaram, Bihar Sharif

Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge

Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa initiates action against advocate for PIL against sitting judge

This is how BJP plans to win Karnataka again

This is how BJP plans to win Karnataka again

Goa: GSL bags ₹6,200 crore contract for 7 Indian Navy vessels

Goa: GSL bags ₹6,200 crore contract for 7 Indian Navy vessels