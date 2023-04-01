Goa: GSL bags ₹6,200 crore contract for 7 Indian Navy vessels

The officials of the Indian Navy and the Goa Shipyard Limited are seen signing the contract. |

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has signed a major contract valued at approx ₹6,200 crore for construction of seven New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) for the Indian Navy.

This contract signing is a considered major achievement for GSL. This contract was bagged by GSL through competitive bidding which saw the participation of both, the public as well as private sectors. On this occasion, GSL CMD BK Upadhyay said it was adding one more product to its diverse portfolio.

"Each NGOPV will be designed indigenously," says Upadhyay

“This is a reflection of all the hard work, dedication, and cutting edge professionalism displayed by each one of GSL Officer, Supervisor and employee. It speaks volumes of our GSL capabilities. All these seven NGOPV’s will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by GSL.” said Upadhyay

“The acquisition of these ships will enable the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as Anti-Piracy, Counter Infiltration, Anti-Poaching, Anti-Trafficking, Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations, Search and Rescue (SAR), Protection of offshore assets, etc,” he added.