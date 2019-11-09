Goa govt to probe stranded naphtha tanker, says Pramod Sawant

Panaji: The Goa government will conduct an inquiry into the running aground of a naphtha-laden tanker near Raj Bhavan coast in the state, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

He added there was threat of spillage at the moment from the naphtha or oil on board the tanker.

"We will conduct a detailed inquiry on the entry of the vessel into Goan waters. We will investigate who got the vessel here. The priority now is to empty the tanker of naphtha," he said. He said salvage operations to unload naphtha will begin from Monday.