Goa govt extends curfew till May 31 amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Goa government on Friday extended its ongoing COVID-19 curfew in the state till May 31.

After a meeting of the state cabinet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: "We are extending state curfew to May 31. Norms will continue as they were."

The Chief Minister had earlier announced a state-level curfew from May 9 to May 23.

As per the earlier order, activities including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and other congregations; a gathering of five or more persons in public places and use of buses except for people going for duty or medical emergencies (with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent) will be prohibited.

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm during the period of the curfew. Medical stores and restaurant kitchens are allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.

Goa on Thursday registered 1,582 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,41,567. As per the Goa health department, the death toll stands at 2,272.

