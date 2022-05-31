Goa: GMC dean forwards rustication order to govt for reconsideration after finding ganja

Representational image |

Panaji: Goa Medical College Dean Shivanand Bandekar has forwarded the order of rustication of five intern doctors to the State government for reconsideration.

Meanwhile, the Goa Pradesh Youth Congress and NSUI on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Goa Medical College Dr Shivanand Bandekar with a demand that the order of rustication of five intern doctors is immediately revoked.

GPYC president Varad Mhardolkar and NSUI president Naushad Choudhari gave the memorandum to the Dean.

On May 25, the Dean's office issued an order of rustication of five doctors after 7 grams of Ganja was found in the common room of the GMC hostel.

The rustication orders were issued without any inquiry, the memorandum stated.

The rusticated are intern doctors who have passed MBBS. They have worked during the stressful days of Covid at GMC. Penalising them without any inquiry is not according to the principle of natural justice, the memorandum stated.

