Goa: Filmmaker Tony Dias, 100 other civil society members join TMC; watch video

Kolkata: Renowned Konkani director and producer Tony Dias joined the Trinamool Congress along with 100 other civil society members in Goa.

Taking to Twitter, former Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro said, “It warms my heart to announce that Mr. Tony Dias, a renowned director and producer of Konkani cinema, along with a 100 other civil society members, social activists, artistes, women and grassroots leaders joined our @AITC4Goa. Soon there will be a new dawn! #GoaWithTMC.”

After joining Trinamool Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien said that people in Goa want change.

“One can see the pulse in which people are joining Trinamool Congress. People of Goa want change and they know the alternative credible face against the BJP is didi,” said Derek.

Faleiro also claimed that Derek had promised to take up the issue of illegal land acquisition for MOPA Airport.

However, no comments were available for the saffron camp’s side.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:30 PM IST