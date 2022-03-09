Goa Elections 2022: We are getting a clear majority, says senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Ahead of counting on votes, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday arrived in Goa. He expressed confidence that the grand old party will get a clear majority in the coastal state. "We are getting a clear majority," he told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar today claimed that talks were already underway with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for obtaining support for government formation in the case in case there was a hung Assembly.

"AAP has said that under no circumstances it will support the BJP," Chodankar said, claiming that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) too will support Congress.

"The MGP has been badly betrayed by the BJP so often. A senior leader like Sudin Dhavalikar was humiliated and thrown out of the cabinet. There is no way the MGP will go with the BJP," he said.

The BJP could form government in Goa in 2017 only with the backing of the Goa Forward Party and MGP, but later it "tried to finish off these parties," Chodankar alleged.

Meanwhile, exit polls on Monday predicted that both the ruling BJP and the Congress will end up with 16 seats each in Goa leading the state to another hung assembly with no clear majority reached by any party or an alliance. In the coastal state, a party or an alliance has to bag at least 21 seats to take control of the 40-member Assembly.

According to the Jan Ki Baat exit polls, the BJP is slated to win 13-19 seats, 14-19 for the Congress, AAP may get 1-2, while others may end up with 4-8 seats.

The Republic P-Marq exit poll has predicted 13-17 seats to the BJP and also 13-17 seats to the Congress-GFP alliance. Meanwhile, it said it the AAP and the TMC-MGP allaince will win 2-6 and 2-4 seats repectively and emerge as kingmakers in the coastal state.

The Times Now VETO has projected that the Congress party will win 16 seats, while the ruling BJP will have to settle with 14 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll gave a slight edge to the Congress with 15-20 seats. The saffron party will bag 14-18 seats, it showed.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:09 PM IST