Goa Elections 2022: Utpal Parrikar says he is 'satisfied with the fight', but 'disappointed with result'

Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, chose to contest the Panaji constituency as an Independent candidate, rebelling against the BJP leadership for refusing him a ticket to contest the election in his preferred constituency of Panaji.

He is currently trailing in third place in the election.

"As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but result is little disappointing," Utpal Parrikar said, as he left from the counting centre.

The ruling BJP in Goa looks all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), political observers said, as vote counting trends of the February 14 elections indicated a hung House.

As per the latest trends for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 19 seats, while Congress was ahead in 10 seats. MGP was ahead in 4 seats, AAP in two and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party ahead in one seat each. Independents were ahead in three seats.

As no party will reach the 21-seat mark on its own, MGP will decide who will form the next government in Goa, a senior political analyst said. Indications are that it will side with BJP in return for Deputy CM's post and key portfolios, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:50 AM IST