Goa Elections 2022: Total number of constituencies, magic number - all you need to know

The Goa Assembly election 2022 are all set to take place on February 14.

The state elections are likely to be a high voltage affair this time as the ruling BJP will be eyeing to retain power against challenges imposed by the Congress, and debutantes Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The counting of votes will take place on March 10 given the term of the 40-member Goa legislative assembly will end on May 31, as informed by the Election Commission.

Total number of assembly constituencies in Goa:

The term of the Legislative Assembly is five years, unless dissolved earlier. Presently, it comprises 40 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies. 1 constituency is reserved for candidates of the Scheduled Castes.

According to Election Commission, Goa will have 1,722 polling stations in the elections. A total of 11,56,762 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the upcoming polls.

Magic Number:

In order to form a government in the state of Goa, parties need to have 21 or more number seats. The magic number for the Goa Assembly is 21.

HERE'S FULL SCHEDULE: GOA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

PHASE 2: 40 assembly constituencies will vote

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Date of Poll: February 14

Date of counting: March 10

The last assembly elections (in 2017) in Goa were conducted in a single phase, wherein the Congress bagged 17 out of the 40 assembly constituencies while the BJP won 13, but lost out on forming the government to the BJP.

