Goa elections 2022: Top constituencies to watch out for

Several exit polls forecast a clear majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh and the AAP in Punjab, with some giving an edge to the saffron party in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly, exit polls predicted on Monday with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would the single-largest party close to the halfway mark.

According to the ABP News-C Voter exit poll, the ruling BJP is likely to get 13-17 seats, Congress 12-16 seats and TMC 4-9 seats in the 40-seat Goa assembly where the majority mark is 21.

The India TV-Ground Zero Research survey predicted Congress and its allies could get 20-25 seats and the BJP 10-14 seats. The poll said that Trinamool Congress could get 3-5 seats.

Times Now-VETO exit poll predicted Congress getting 16 seats and BJP 14 seats.

NewsX-Polstrat exit poll predicted 17-19 seats for BJP and 11-13 for Congress.

India TV-CNX exit poll said BJP is likely to get 16-22 seats, Congress 11-17 seats and TMC 1-2 seats.

As per India Today-Axis My India, Congress is expected to bag 15-20 seats, BJP 14-18 seats and TMC to get 2-5 seats.

According to Zee News-DESIGNBOXED, Congress is expected to garner 14-19 seats, BJP 13-18 seats and TMC 2-5 seats.

Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted BJP to win 13-19 seats, Congress 14-19, AAP 3-5, MGP 1-2 and others 1-3.

Congress had won 19 seats out of the 40 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, while the BJP had managed to win 14 seats. Congress could not form government in the state. Assembly elections in Goa were held on February 14.

Here is a look at top constituencies to watch out for:

Sanquelim

Goa chief minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant is seeking re-election from this constituency for the third time. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Dharmesh Saglani. Other candidates contesting from Sanquelim are Mahadev Yeshwant Khandekar, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP); Manojkumar Ghadi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Navanath Ramkrishna Mulvi, Jai Maha Bharath Party (JMBP); Sagar Dhargalkar, Shiv Sena (SHS); Sujay Gauns, Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP); Daudkhan Pathan, Independent (IND); Lavu Gurunath Petkar, Independent (IND); Mahesh Parab, Independent (IND); Sunil Suresh Fulari, Independent (IND); Sunil Datta Satodkar, Independent (IND).

Vasco-da-Gama

The port city of Vasco da Gama is Goa's densely-populated commercial city. Seeking a third term is the sitting MLA, Jose Luis Carlos Almeida from Congress. The BJP has fielded Krishna V. Salkar and AAP has fielded Sunil Loran.

Poriem

Former Congress chief minister Pratapsingh Rane is seeking a third term from the constituency. Meanwhile, AAP has fielded Vishwajit K Rane and BJP has fielded Deviya Vishwajit Rane, making it a contest of the Ranes in Poriem.

Fatorda

The Fatorda assembly segment in South Goa has been returning firebrand, young politician Vijai Sardesai, for the past two terms. Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai is seeking a third term from the constituency. The AAP has fielded Sandesh Teleikar while the BJP has fielded Damu G. Naik.

Margao

This is former Congress chief minister Digambar Kamat's stronghold. He won the seat for the BJP initially, but voters stayed with him even when he switched to Congress in 2005. The BJP has fielded Ajgaonkar Manohar, AAP has fielded Lincoln Anthony Vaz. While TMC has fielded Mahesh Amonkar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:30 PM IST