Goa Elections 2022: PM Modi says he misses 'dear friend' Manohar Parrikar; watch video

While campaigning for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he always misses his "dear friend" Manohar Parrikar whenever he comes to the coastal state. "You Goans must have felt his absence even more. I'm fortunate to be standing here because of the love from the people of Goa," he added.

Highlighting the achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa, the Prime Minister said, "Goa has completed 100% coverage in vaccination, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, electricity supply. When the govt moves forward with a 100% coverage target then all possibilities of discrimination on the basis of caste, religion are eliminated." For the BJP, GOA mean Governance, Opportunities and Aspirations, he added.

PM Modi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress party saying it did not liberate Goa for 15 years after independence. "People of Goa kept fighting but Congress Govt didn't help. From the ramparts of Red Fort, India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa," he added. Incidentally, the PM had also said the same thing in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

He further said phrases like 'Congress-Mukt Bharat' unexpectedly had come out of my mouth previously in Goa. "Today these phrases have become the resolution of many citizens of the country," he added.

The state, which has a 40-member assembly, will go to the polls on February 14 and votes will be counted on March 10.

