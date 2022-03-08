Goa Elections 2022: Our goal is to forge a non-BJP front, says Congress leader P Chidambaram after exit polls predict hung assembly

Day after majority of exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Goa, Congress said it is open to an alliance with anti-BJP parties and that talks regarding the same have begun. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said talks were on between leaders of his party and other opposition parties in Goa ahead of counting of votes in the Assembly elections in the coastal state.

"We are confident that the people of Goa have given us a clear, simple majority. I am more confident today than I was, say last week, because I have spoken to every candidate," Chidambaram told NDTV.

"We are willing to work with the other parties," he said. "Our goal is to forge a non-BJP front and such efforts are going on in other parts of India. Why not make the same effort in Goa?" he said.

The Congress veteran's remarks came amid reports that Congress leaders were in parleys with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders ahead of counting of votes in Goa.

Asked if he was in touch with other parties to form the next government in Goa, Chidambaram said, "Not me directly, but our leaders in Goa are talking to leaders of the other parties in Goa. Apparently, they are all friends. Some of them are even related to each other. They all know each other. It (Goa) is a small place. They meet often on many occasions. I am told that leaders of other parties and leaders of my party have been talking to each other over the last few days."

Chidambaram said Congress candidates will remain loyal to the party. "Everyone is sworn to loyalty... I have no doubt at all that every candidate, whether he wins or loses, will be loyal to the Congress party," he said.

Meanwhile, in order to keep its flock together, Congress is planning to shift all its candidates to a resort, a senior party leader told news agency PTI.

What did the exit polls predict?

Exit polls predicted that both the ruling BJP and the Congress will end up with 16 seats each in Goa leading the state to another hung assembly with no clear majority reached by any party or an alliance.

In the coastal state, a party or an alliance has to bag at least 21 seats to take control of the 40-member Assembly.

According to the Jan Ki Baat exit polls, the BJP is slated to win 13-19 seats, 14-19 for the Congress, AAP may get 1-2, while others may end up with 4-8 seats.

The Republic P-Marq exit poll has predicted 13-17 seats to the BJP and also 13-17 seats to the Congress-GFP alliance. Meanwhile, it said it the AAP and the TMC-MGP allaince will win 2-6 and 2-4 seats repectively and emerge as kingmakers in the coastal state.

The Times Now VETO has projected that the Congress party will win 16 seats, while the ruling BJP will have to settle with 14 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll gave a slight edge to the Congress with 15-20 seats. The saffron party will bag 14-18 seats, it showed.

