e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra RTE admission: Parents can fill online application from February 16
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Goa Elections 2022: From 'Aamhi Kamal Fulovya' to 'Goenchi Navi Sakal', check out campaign songs from BJP, TMC, others

The Goa Assembly election 2022 are all set to take place on February 14.
FPJ Web Desk
(PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

(PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Advertisement

The Goa Assembly election 2022 are all set to take place on February 14.

The state elections are likely to be a high voltage affair this time as the ruling BJP will be eyeing to retain power against challenges imposed by the Congress, and debutantes Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The counting of votes will take place on March 10 given the term of the 40-member Goa legislative assembly will end on May 31, as informed by the Election Commission.

Ahead of the polls, all the parties are trying to do their best on the virtual medium to reach voters. Several pre-recorded messages, memes, videos, parodies and cartoons have made to social media, inorder to communicate and convince potential voters. Also, the parties have hit the chord with the local touch by keeping their election campaign songs in the regional language.

Watch and tune in to the campaign songs from national and regional parties, right here:

BJP- Aamhi Kamal Fulovya

AAP - Lets change Goa politics

Advertisement

Trinamool Congress- (Don Fulancho Kaal, Goenchi Navi Sakal)

Advertisement

The last assembly elections (in 2017) in Goa were conducted in a single phase, wherein the Congress bagged 17 out of the 40 assembly constituencies while the BJP won 13, but lost out on forming the government to the BJP.

ALSO READ

Goa Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to campaign on February 2; to hold virtual rally in CM Pramod... Goa Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi to campaign on February 2; to hold virtual rally in CM Pramod...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:56 PM IST
Advertisement