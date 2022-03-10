Goa Elections 2022: CM Pramod Sawant of BJP trails in his constituency

Goa CM and BJP leader Pramod Sawant trails in Sanquelim. Meanwhile, Ex-Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Laxmikant Parsekar, who rebelled to contest as an Independent from Mandrem, is leading.

Goa could be one of the smallest States in India but it has often delivered surprising results. Elections for the 40-seated Goa Assembly were held on February 14.

The key contest is between the BJP and Congress, the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are also in the fray. Regional parties such as GFP and MGP are also contesting.

Exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly and both the national parties have began consultations. Interestingly, Goa delivered a fractured verdict in 2017 too.

The Congress, which had then emerged as the single largest party, not only failed to form a government, but its strength got reduced to two over the years.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:00 AM IST