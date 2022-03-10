e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

Goa Elections 2022: BJP win 20 seats, 1 short of majority; set to form government after coalition talks

BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi told reporters in Panaji that the victory of the BJP was the victory of the people, government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
FPJ Web Desk
Proving the exit polls wrong, the ruling BJP has won decisively in Goa, staking its claim to form the government in the state. BJP has won 20 seats and claims that it has the support of the 3 Independent candidates. BJP needs 21 seats for forming the government in 40 member assembly.

Congress is has won 11 seats and leads in 1 more, while AAP and TMC have won 2 each.

"The party has had faith in me to lead the campaign. I am happy that the party has got a majority," Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant said.

While results have not been formally announced yet, Chief Minister Sawant has claimed victory in the Sanquelim Assembly constituency, with a margin of just more than 1,000.

BJP national General Secretary C.T. Ravi told reporters in Panaji that the victory of the BJP was the victory of the people, government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is a victory of Goan people and a victory for the government, a victory for the Prime Minister," Ravi said.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:29 PM IST