Goa Elections 2022: BJP takes early lead in 17 seats, secures prestigious Panaji seat

Bharatiya Janata Party, according to early trends, is leading in 18 constituencies, while Congress is ahead in 12 in the 40-seat Goa assembly. AAP and TMC are leading in 4 and 3 seats, respectively.

BJP candidate Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate has secured the prestigious Panaji seat by defeating former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's son and independent candidate Utpal Parrikar by a margin of 700 votes.

With one round left to go, chief minister and BJP Candidate Pramod Sawant leading with a margin of 350 votes in Sanquelim.

At the end of round four, BJP candidate Joshua D'souza is ahead of Congress' Sudhir Kandolkar by 904 votes in Mapusa constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP's Krishna Salkar leading in Vasco by 1,038 votes.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:10 PM IST