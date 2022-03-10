Goa Elections 2022: BJP emerges victorious; wins 18 seats, leads in 2 more

The BJP is on track for a win in the 40 member Goa State Assembly, having won 18 seats and leading in 2 more. With 21 seats required for a governing majority and the BJP having secured the support of 3 Independents, the BJP is all but certain to form the new government in the coastal state.

The BJP will meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake claim to form government on Thursday evening, a senior party leader said.

The BJP's legislature wing will meet around 4 pm in the state capital Panaji during which the group leader would be decided, a senior party leader said.

"After that, the party will stake claim to form the next government," he said.

The BJP has said that three independents, who are currently leading in their respective constituencies, are in touch with the party.

Dr Chandrakant Shetye, the independent candidate who won from Bicholim Assembly constituency, met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the announcement of his victory, the party leader said.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:01 PM IST