Goa Elections 2022: After exit polls predict hung assembly, Congress and BJP both open to alliances

Day after majority of exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in Goa, Congress said it is open to an alliance with anti-BJP parties. Congress leader and Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said the party is open to alliance with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the coastal state.

"We are open to an alliance with any party that opposes the BJP. We are open to alliance with the Trinamool Congress and AAP or anyone who is against the BJP in Goa," Dinesh Gundu Rao told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the party's central leadership is in talks with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for a post-poll alliance if the saffron party fails to achieve a majority.

"We will form the government with max seats... I feel I will be given the chance to serve...(as Goa CM) once again. If BJP has said so (his candidature as CM), it'll definitely happen. BJP practices what it preaches," news agency ANI quoted Sawant as saying after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital.

"The party has also kept open the option of seeking the support of independents and the MGP," news agency PTI quoted the Goa chief minister as saying.

What did the exit polls predict?

Exit polls predicted that both the ruling BJP and the Congress will end up with 16 seats each in Goa leading the state to another hung assembly with no clear majority reached by any party or an alliance.

In the coastal state, a party or an alliance has to bag at least 21 seats to take control of the 40-member Assembly.

According to the Jan Ki Baat exit polls, the BJP is slated to win 13-19 seats, 14-19 for the Congress, AAP may get 1-2, while others may end up with 4-8 seats.

The Republic P-Marq exit poll has predicted 13-17 seats to the BJP and also 13-17 seats to the Congress-GFP alliance. Meanwhile, it said it the AAP and the TMC-MGP allaince will win 2-6 and 2-4 seats repectively and emerge as kingmakers in the coastal state.

The Times Now VETO has projected that the Congress party will win 16 seats, while the ruling BJP will have to settle with 14 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll gave a slight edge to the Congress with 15-20 seats. The saffron party will bag 14-18 seats, it showed.

