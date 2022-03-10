Goa Election Results 2022: Split in votes among various parties ended up in our numbers being less, says Congress leader P Chidambaram

With current trends of the Assembly election results showing that the Congress is faring badly Goa, party leader P chidambaram on Thursday said that he accepts the people's verdict of the state.

During a press conference, the senior leader said, "Our candidates fought bravely, despite several obstacles... People have voted BJP to power and we accept that."

"In several constituencies, we lost with very small margins," Mr Chidambaram said.

He further said that the split in votes among various parties ended up in our numbers being less than what we had hoped for. "BJP won by a little over 33% of votes, remaining votes got divided," he added.

Despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi putting in their best efforts, the Congress was wiped out in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, failed to wrest power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The party failed to beat the BJP, which retained power despite the anti-incumbency factor.

#GoaElectionResult2022 Split in votes among various parties ended up in our numbers being less than what we had hoped for...BJP won by a little over 33% of votes, remaining votes got divided...: Congress pic.twitter.com/u7qlpL7Hxh — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

After the grand old party's dismal performance, Rahul Gandhi said he accepted the people's verdict and congratulated the winning parties.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted in the afternoon: "Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."

The Congress headquarters wore a deserted look as celebrations erupted at the BJP headquarters in the national capital after the trends indicated a thumping victory for the saffron party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:45 PM IST